Bayley's next WWE feud after Sasha Banks possibly revealed

Bayley is currently embroiled in a feud with Sasha Banks
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 16:01 IST
Rumors
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated that was posted a few hours before this week's WWE SmackDown, Bayley reflected on having completed one year as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley's feud with Sasha Banks has been one of the highlights of the Blue brand in the past few weeks. In the aforementioned interview, Bayley was asked about what's next for her in WWE. The SmackDown Women's Champion said the following:

"Now starts the hard work. Now is the time to prove everyone wrong. People think this honeymoon stage is going to end. They’re thinking, ‘Bayley has a good run.’ But this isn’t the end, it’s the beginning. I still have a lot left to do, a lot to accomplish, and a lot of girls to beat up. Bianca Belair is on top of that list. There’s plenty of time for me to make more history."

It may not be a coincidence that Bayley mentioned Bianca Belair as the opponent she wants to beat the most in WWE.

Keep in mind that during Night One of this year's Draft, Bianca Belair was drafted to WWE SmackDown in Round 2. So a potential feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley is more than likely to occur after Bayley and Sasha Bank's storyline is over.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley was announced for Hell in a Cell during this week's WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Bayley were set to square off against each other with the SmackDown Women's title at stake on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Bayley ended up disqualifying herself. Later, Sasha cut a promo backstage and declared that she would face Bayley inside Hell in a Cell.

So far, three matches have been announced to take place inside WWE's hellacious structure:

  • Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE title match)
  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso ("I Quit" match for the Universal title)
  • Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c) (SmackDown Women's title match)

Out of all the aforementioned matches, Sasha Banks and Bayley's personal rivalry has been a long-time coming, and both women could very well main event this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Published 10 Oct 2020, 16:01 IST
