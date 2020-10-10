After Seth Rollins became the first big name to change brands in Round 1 of the WWE Draft 2020, Round 2 provided its own surprises. Three big Superstars switched brands while two others remained on their respective shows.

AJ Styles and Bianca Belair switch brands during the WWE Draft 2020

Both major Champions, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre stayed on their respective brands, as did Asuka. Round 2 saw AJ Styles picked first by RAW, followed by Sasha Banks by SmackDown as the second pick of Round 2.

The last three picks were Naomi by RAW, Bianca Belair by SmackDown and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champs and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler by RAW as the final pick of Round 2.

Several WWE fans called for more opportunities for Naomi, so could this be a sign that she may get a push on RAW? It wasn't a surprise to see Styles move back to RAW during the WWE Draft. He was mainly moved to SmackDown for a short time to fill in for the Intercontinental Championship picture while Sami Zayn was out of action.

Another interesting thing about the Round 2 draft picks is that WWE tries to keep married couples together on the same brand. With Naomi going to RAW, the Usos could very well join her, or at least her husband will. The same goes for Belair joining SmackDown. The Street Profits might be calling Friday nights home after Night 2 of the WWE Draft concludes.