Bayley could 'wind up' like 2-time WWE Champion following her injury - Reports

As reported earlier, Bayley suffered a torn ACL during a training session at the Performance Center. She suffered the injury while doing mandatory training for all superstars before WWE goes back on the road.

It has been reported that Bayley will be out of action for at least nine months before she can make a return to in-ring action. She was expected to take on Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. However, Belair will now be defending her title against Carmella on this week's episode of SmackDown.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley could end up like the two-time WWE Champion The Miz. He also suffered an injury during his match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash and has been used as an on-screen character. The Role Model could continue being the host of her talk show without being an active competitor.

"Pam Martinez (Bayley) suffered a torn left ACL doing training drills on 7/8 at the Performance Center. She was doing the mandatory training that almost all (everyone but the tippy top) talent were told they had to do to get ready for the return of road shows. There’s never a good time for an injury and this certainly wasn’t, in the middle of a program with Belair. She could wind up like Miz being kept on the air to do her talk show," stated Dave Meltzer.

Why WWE would want to keep Bayley in a non-wrestling role

Dave Meltzer noted that Bayley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars despite being a heel. He stated that she is one of those superstars that the audience loves to boo even though they have respect for her.

"Right now it appears she’ll be out of action for about nine months. The thing to note on that is that Bayley is one of those people who fans boo but they really like deep down. She did need to make the turn and evolve her character after the brain trust booked her so poorly as a babyface," added Dave Meltzer.

Do you think Bayley should continue to appear on SmackDown or wait until she is cleared to compete inside the ring before returning? Tell us in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das