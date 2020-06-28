Becky Lynch's selfless backstage gesture for Asuka reportedly revealed

The speculation about Asuka's title reign possibly being in jeopardy have been addressed.

Becky Lynch has reportedly worked really hard to push Asuka.

Becky Lynch and Asuka.

It's been a while since Becky Lynch stepped away from WWE ever since she announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship. Asuka was crowned the Champion and the Empress of Tomorrow's reign has so far been pretty satisfactory.

During the Q&A section of this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed the possibility of Asuka's current title push being in jeopardy due to Paul Heyman's removal as the RAW Executive Director.

Tom Colohue revealed that there is a possibility of Asuka's push being influenced as Heyman worked really hard to push the Japanese Superstar.

Heyman, however, wasn't the only person who was high on Asuka.

Tom revealed that Becky Lynch also worked really hard to push the reigning RAW Women's Champion. Lynch herself chose to work with Asuka, and by the looks of it, was a big proponent of pushing the Empress of Tomorrow backstage.

Becky Lynch's selfless act may have definitely had a role to play in Asuka being crowned as The Man's successor on RAW. Tom concluded by stating that while Heyman's ouster could have an affect, it may not really harm Asuka's push in a significant way.

Here's what was discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Advertisement

Korey Gunz: Do you think Asuka's push would be affected by Paul Heyman's firing?

Tom Colohue: I would say definitely. Asuka is someone Paul Heyman really worked hard to push, but also Becky Lynch worked very hard to push Asuka. She chose to work with Asuka and put Asuka over a much as possible, and that definitely had a play in Asuka's ascension to the Championship. So definitely would have an effect but that doesn't necessarily mean her push is going to be harmed.

Asuka's immediate future as the RAW Women's Champion

Asuka will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, and the possibility of the champion dropping the title before SummerSlam seems highly unlikely to happen at this point.

There is also a lot of uncertainty with regards to Charlotte Flair's return as there was hope that The Queen could make it back in time for SummerSlam for a three-way programme with Nia Jax and Asuka.

How would you like to see WWE book Asuka's reign going forward? Do you think Heyman's absence will negatively affect Asuka's push?