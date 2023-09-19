Becky Lynch was set to face absent 28-year-old star on WWE RAW; plans changed at the last minute - Reports

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured Becky Lynch's first defense of the NXT Women's Championship, with Natalya answering her open challenge. However, the original plans for who The Man would face were reportedly changed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Tegan Nox was internally stated to answer Lynch's open challenge. However, she faced Xia Li during the Main Event tapings before WWE RAW. This was a last-minute change, as Natalya was initially supposed to wrestle Li.

Nox has not had a singles match on WWE RAW since getting drafted to the red brand. It remains to be seen when she returns to the ring on Monday nights, with her last outing being in a Tag Team Turmoil Match over two months ago.

Becky Lynch could still defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox, though, with BWE stating on Twitter that the match will eventually happen. It remains to be seen if there was any specific reason for the last-minute change of plans.

The Man won the belt for the first time on last week's episode of NXT, defeating Tifanny Stratton in a well-received main event. It seems like Lynch will continue to defend her NXT Women's Title on both shows.

