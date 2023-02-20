Becky Lynch and WWE Legend could challenge for a major title on RAW - Reports

Becky Lynch's ongoing feud against Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL could take an interesting turn on this week's WWE RAW.

The Man has been on a collision course with the heel faction ever since returning from injury a few months back. She and Bayley even collided in a couple of singles matches on the red brand.

They got a final chance to settle their differences inside the Steel Cage on RAW a couple of weeks back. While interference from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tipped the match in Bayley's favor, Lita made her return to even the odds and helped Lynch win.

A new report from Xero News states that Becky and Lita could make their alliance official on RAW this week and challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It has also been speculated that Trish Stratus could soon join the babyface duo as WWE is planning a blockbuster match between Damage CTRL and Becky's team. However, it has been put on hold due to Dakota Kai's injury.

Becky Lynch was not in action at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch's road to WrestleMania looks unclear as The Man failed to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event.

Both Lynch and Bayley had a chance to enter the unforgiving structure if they managed to beat Bianca Belair. However, the EST of WWE picked up the victory to squash their dreams. Bianca will now face Asuka at WrestleMania 39 after the Japanese star outlasted five other women to win the Elimination Chamber match.

As for Becky Lynch, it appears that WWE is planning a blockbuster feud for her that could involve legends like Trish Stratus and Lita. It'll be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer duo returns to in-ring action.

Lita was last seen in action at Elimination Chamber 2022 when she was defeated by Becky Lynch in a RAW Women's Championship match. Trish Stratus, meanwhile, last competed inside the squared circle in 2019 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair.

