Bianca Belair set to face 34-year-old star in a first-time-ever main roster match on WWE RAW - Reports

The next challenger for Bianca Belair was decided on last week's episode of WWE RAW. Now, it seems like The EST will face her challenger's stablemate on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Last week, IYO SKY competed against Piper Niven and Michin in a triple threat match to crown the new #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. SKY won the bout and will challenge for the coveted title very soon.

Xero News recently reported early plans for the next episode of WWE RAW, which included a potential first-time-ever main roster match pitting Dakota Kai against The EST of WWE.

While the match has not been officially confirmed yet, it will be the two stars' first-ever singles showdown on the main roster. The last time they locked horns in a singles match was on an NXT episode in 2019. It will be interesting to see which star will reign supreme when they possibly go toe-to-toe again.

Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL have been at odds for a long time on WWE RAW

The EST of WWE was met with shock when Bayley made her much-awaited return to the company at SummerSlam 2022. To everyone's surprise, she also brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with her, forming the faction we now know as Damage CTRL.

Bayley went on to compete in several matches with the RAW Women's Champion, including a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules 2022. After several losses, Damage CTRL slowly shifted into a WrestleMania 39 rivalry with Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita on WWE RAW.

On a recent episode of the red brand, the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL was reignited as IYO SKY was crowned the new challenger for Belair's title. The two sides will likely go head-to-head in the coming weeks, seemingly leading to a title match at Backlash 2023.

Also, last week's episode hinted at Damage CTRL's potential break-up. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the company books the feud between Bayley and her stablemates in the near future.

