Chelsea Green posted a tweet on October 19th in which she revealed her apparent frustration about not wrestling a single match since May 27th.

Green's last televised match happened on an episode of NXT when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair in a tag team contest against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.

I haven’t wrestled since May 27. 🤬 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 19, 2020

Speculation about Chelsea Green being one of the members of RETRIBUTION circulated all over the internet not too long ago, but WWE never really went through with the idea.

Where is Chelsea Green, and what happened to her long-awaited call-up?

Fightful Select reports that Chelsea Green was called up to the main roster on the back of her impressive performances that involved Charlotte Flair. The report stated that WWE put the plans for Chelsea Green on hold following Paul Heyman's removal from the Executive Director's position on RAW.

Regarding Vanessa Borne's status, the report added the Superstar was also called up this year but wasn't provided with any creative direction, similar to Chelsea Green's case.

Chelsea Green's WWE future

WWE recently filed a trademark for the name 'Chelsea Green'. While the development might not be much to look into, there is a possibility of the WWE working on something significant for the Superstar.

She has been rumored to become a full-time member of RAW or SmackDown, but we haven't seen any hints regarding the same.

Green was one of the many WWE Superstars who tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

She posted the following on Facebook on September 25th:

"It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for COVID. I'm thankful I'm starting to feel like myself again. WEAR YOUR MASKS, people!!"

The positive COVID-19 diagnosis could be the reason why WWE has kept her away from TV. NXT has no shortage of female talent, and Chelsea Green is one of those Superstars who could be a major asset to either the Red or Blue brand in the near future.

HOW IT STARTED vs HOW ITS GOING



cc: @TheBrandiRhodes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/N4KrsUStZb — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 28, 2020

Many options can be explored as she can always return to NXT and get a big push. Chelsea Green is currently in a creative limbo, but that could change sooner rather than later. What are your thoughts? How should WWE utilize Chelsea Green going forward?