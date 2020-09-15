Big backstage reason why Aleister Black and Andrade's WWE careers could be in jeopardy 

A lot has happened over the past few weeks in the WWE. The company has introduced new concepts while also giving fresh faces some TV time. New alliances have been formed while the old ones have crumbled, some albeit abruptly.

The storyline statuses of Aleister Black and Andrade have witnessed drastic changes ever since Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of WWE RAW, and it's no coincidence.

The WWE boss is not a fan of Aleister Black and Andrade

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon doesn't see a lot in Aleister Black and Andrade when compared to what Paul Heyman saw in the two WWE RAW Superstars. Meltzer was told that following Heyman's ouster, Black and Andrade were always going to be in a troublesome spot, possibly jeopardizing their WWE careers.

Meltzer said that both Andrade and Angel Garza stand to gain nothing in a feud. However, Garza may be the one that goes over in the storyline.

Dave Meltzer also said that splitting up the trio and pushing Zelina Vega as a wrestler might not be the best of ideas as she is better as a manager.

Here's what Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Advertisement

"When Heyman got replaced, I was kind of told, I mean, not soo much the Viking Raiders as that obviously came from the injury but, Aleister Black and Andrade were like the two guys who were really going to be in trouble because Vince McMahon doesn't necessarily see a lot in them as compared to what Heyman saw in them. It appeared that Zelina Vega is splitting up from Garza and Andrade, and I could see Garza kind of being forgotten, but if there is a split, then Andrade. You know, feels like he's going to be the one that just, like they are going to do Garza vs. Andrade. It's probably going to be Garza that goes over, and Andrade is the one that gets forgotten. And Zelina Vega as a wrestler is going to be like taking Lana away from managing and making her wrestle. It's going to have the same result, and you know, even though Zelina Vega is a better wrestler, she is so much better as a manager than as a wrestler. It's again another example of doing something to do something with no regard to really the people involved."

WWE seemingly split up Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega on the most recent episode of RAW. As things stand, Garza and Andrade will feud with each other while Zelina Vega goes after the RAW Women's Championship.

As for Aleister Black, the former WWE NXT Champion recently turned heel and is currently embroiled in a storyline with Kevin Owens.