Big backstage reason why Brodie Lee was allowed to squash Cody revealed

Cody lost the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. As reported by PWInsider, Cody may not be seen on AEW TV for a while as he is reportedly scheduled to go on an extended break.

Brodie Lee squashed Cody in the TNT title match on Dynamite, and the AEW executive vice president is expected to be out of action to sell the beating.

The speculation is that Cody's hiatus could have something to do with STARZ 'Heels' series, which would be going into production in Georgia. PWInsider noted that Stephen Amell, who is also a part of the show, asked Cody to be involved with the series.

The timing of Cody's title loss and the commencement of the series' production is a big enough hint behind the AEW's star's break and the decision to allow Lee to get a squash win.

Here's what PWInsider reported:

The expectation is that Cody will be off TV for an extended period to sell the beating he took at the hands of Brodie Lee. The timing may have something to do with STARZ Heels series going into production in Georgia as Stephen Amell specifically asked Cody to take part in the series when Amell's casting was announced last year. The timing certainly matches up. AEW has promised an update on Cody this Thursday.

Brodie Lee's biggest win in AEW against Cody

Cody became the inaugural TNT Champion at Double or Nothing in May 2020, and his 91-day reign came to an end recently at the hands of Brodie Lee.

The special AEW Dynamite episode, which aired on Saturday instead of it its usual Wednesday time slot, was headlined by the TNT Championship match between Cody and Lee.

The leader of the Dark Order destroyed Cody en route to his first TNT title win. Lee made an emphatic statement as the Dark Order attacked Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes after the match. Cody received medical attention after the match, and the angle was done to write him off TV for the foreseeable future.

Cody's loss is Brodie Lee's gain as the Dark Order needed a big moment to establish themselves as a top heel faction in AEW.