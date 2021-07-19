Big debut planned for WWE RAW this week, details revealed - Reports

WWE RAW after Money in the Bank is set to be a huge show as it will kick-off things for SummerSlam 2021. Over the last few weeks, SmackDown has seen a couple of massive debuts with Shotzi and Nox joining the Blue brand. Now, a massive debut will reportedly be taking place on this week's WWE RAW as well.

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that a big debut is set to take place on the Red brand. While Zarian didn't mention any name, he did give a few hints by mentioning that the person in question is "huge" and a "fellow Texan".

There are speculations that it could be the current NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez as she fits the above description. However, there is no confirmation yet. It should be noted that multiple NXT Superstars have been competing in dark matches on RAW and SmackDown recently and could be called up soon.

What else is planned for WWE RAW tonight?

It has already been announced that 16-time world champion John Cena will be kicking off tonight's WWE RAW, addressing his plans. Cena made his long-awaited return to the company at Money in the Bank last night to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

Reports from last week have also suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be returning to WWE RAW tonight to set up a match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam 2021. Lashley has himself teased the same through a Twitter post following his Money in the Bank victory.

There are also speculations that Becky Lynch could make her return tonight and confront the newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Lynch was present at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the venue of Money in the Bank 2021. She even teased taking out one of the women's MITB match competitors but that didn't happen. Will The Man return tonight at WWE RAW?

