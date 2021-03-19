Details on Andrade's trademarked new ring-name and look after leaving WWE - Report

One of the biggest stories making waves has been Andrade asking for his release from WWE. The former NXT Champion has been 'miserable' in WWE after they stopped using him and he wants to quit. As per a recent report, Andrade has already filed a trademark for the name he could be using after leaving WWE.

Andrade has trademarked the name 'La Sombra' for the US and will most likely be using that name once he is done with WWE. Andrade is a Mexican sensation and used to wrestle under the La Sombra name in Mexico.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade is likely to return to his masked look from the time he used to wrestle in Mexico after he is done with WWE. While he does agree that it is uncommon for a Luchador to return to wearing a mask once it has been removed, it can still be done.

"He has trademarked the name La Sombra for the U.S. so it does seem like his goal is to use that name. He can’t work without a mask in CMLL since he lost his mask before he went to WWE, actually because he went to WWE. But Rey Mysterio lost his mask and spent years wrestling without a mask, and then went to WWE and put the mask back on and it was the greatest thing for his career and that could work the same for Andrade."

Will Andrade pair up with Thea Trinidad after leaving WWE?

If Andrade is granted his release by WWE, with his former manager Zelina Vega aka Thea Trinidad also released, there is a strong chance that the two might pair up. Dave Meltzer stated that Andrade will likely have to wait until his contract expires before he is able to leave the company.

Andrade has a lot of potential and going back to his roots will help him establish himself once he is finished with his WWE contract.