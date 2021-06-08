Popular SmackDown star is one of Vince McMahon's favorite WWE talents - Reports

Every WWE Superstar wants to be in the good books of Vince McMahon, who after all, has the ultimate say on everything. As per a recent report, former Intercontinental Champion Big E is one of Vince McMahon's favorite WWE talent.

A couple of weeks ago, Big E was all set to have a major feud against the returning Aleister Black, who interfered and cost Big E his Intercontinental Championship fatal four-way match on SmackDown. However, WWE suddenly released Aleister Black, and hence the feud was scrapped.

The absence of Big E from last week's episode of SmackDown led to fans speculating about WWE's plans for him. Now, a WWE source has told WrestlingNews.co that Big E is one of Vince McMahon's favorites and the WWE Chairman will always find something for the SmackDown star to do.

Big E has always been a fan favorite and the WWE Universe has been vocal about wanting to see him hold the world title in the near future.

Aleister Black on what were the plans for his WWE feud against Big E

Following his shocking WWE release, Aleister Black interacted with his fans via his wife Thea Trinidad's Twitch stream. When asked by a fan about the plans for his and Big E's feud, Aleister Black mentioned that he only knew that their feud was supposed to properly kick off on the latest episode of SmackDown before his release.

"No, all I knew is that the plan was for me and (Big) E to go at it. That's it, that's all I knew. It was supposed to kick-off this Friday, and here we are. That's as much as I know," said Aleister Black.

Big E won the Intercontinental Championship on a special Christmas episode of SmackDown last year. He had a decent run with the title before dropping it to current champion Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37. It remains to be seen what the plans are for him following Aleister Black's WWE release.

