Big E was originally supposed to lose the WWE Championship to current RAW star at Day 1 - Reports

Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 last Saturday in a fatal five-way match. According to reports, the original plan was for Seth Rollins to win the bout.

Dave Melzter of the Wrestling Observer (via Sports Illustrated) reported that The Visionary Leader was supposed to win the WWE Championship instead of Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was slated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Day 1, but the match was scrapped after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. As a last-minute inclusion, Lesnar entered the WWE title match and won.

"The original plan to build for WrestleMania, whatever it was, changed greatly when Lesnar pinned Big E to win the WWE title to end Saturday’s show," said Melzter. "The original scripted plan for the show was for Big E to lose the championship, but to Seth Rollins, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the champion instead lost his title to Lesnar as the result of another positive test."

Brock Lesnar will defend the coveted championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. The Almighty defeated Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens on RAW to earn the title shot.

WWE is reportedly planning a Champion vs. Champion match for WrestleMania 38

Since Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar couldn't face each other at WWE Day 1, the next step is for the two champions to collide at WrestleMania 38. This means either one or two of the world titles will be on the line at the event.

Dave Melzter reported that despite the recent changes in plans, WWE is still going ahead with its original plan for the two world champions at the Show of Shows.

"I know that they’ve got everything worked out between now and WrestleMania. Everything is worked out. All the original plans, there were some changes obviously because the Lesnar and Roman Reigns match from Saturday didn’t happen, but they’ve got their new twists and turns, and the final destination, which is presumably Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is still on," said Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, to resume his rivalry with The Tribal Chief. He has also been advertised for next week's Monday Night RAW.

