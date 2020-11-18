As we had reported earlier via WrestleVotes, WWE has considered having Edge vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. WrestleVotes provided an update and revealed that the WWE management has also discussed a plan of having a mixed tag team match at the Show of Shows. An idea was pitched to have Edge and Beth Phoenix team up for a match against Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 37. The source added that the plan, however, is still to have Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Here's what WrestleVotes reported:

WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show.

Further: source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania. Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are "unlikely". Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now.

Should WWE book a WrestleMania feud between Edge and Bray Wyatt?

Edge has been out of action since Backlash with a torn triceps injury. The long-term plan was always to have the Rated-R Superstar return and continue his storyline with Randy Orton.

Edge and Orton are still expected to have their rubber match, and Dave Meltzer also reported that the showdown could have the 'I Quit' stipulation.

Advertisement

There were also talks of having the WWE Championship on the line for the match, but Randy Orton dropping the title to Drew McIntyre on the latest RAW episode could hint at a change of direction.

Edge had revealed at the end of September that he hopes to be ready to get back within three months. While Edge admitted that his recovery is going slower than he would have liked, the former WWE Champion sounded hopeful of making a return before WrestleMania season gets underway.

While Edge being involved with Bray Wyatt is a compelling proposition on paper, WWE is still leaning towards the Randy Orton angle. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss' on-screen alliance has been one of the best angles on WWE TV, and the company ought to have a big WrestleMania plan for the duo.

What do you guys think? Should WWE give up on the Randy Orton storyline and instead book Edge in a fresh feud with Bray Wyatt?