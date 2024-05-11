Big name leaves WWE after 26 years - Reports 

As per a recent report, a notable WWE backstage veteran has left the company after 26 years. The person in question is Steve Rubin, who served as the Senior Director of TV Event Relations for the Stamford-based promotion.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has made quite a few backstage cuts with Sue Aitchison, Rob Schamberger, and more being shown the door. While the on-screen talent release makes the news, many backstage releases sometimes go unnoticed by the large majority of fans. Now, a new report by Fightful Select suggests that the company has made another massive cut.

As per recent rumors, Steve Rubin, who's been with WWE for the last 26 years has exited the company after a decorated tenure. For those unaware, Rubin served in the role of the Senior Director of TV Event Relations and was a key member of the company's production team.

Expand Tweet

Steve Rubin began working as a production assistant in the promotion before slowly climbing the ladder and becoming an executive. It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will make more releases in the coming weeks and months or if they finally slow down on the cuts, both for on and off-screen talents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback