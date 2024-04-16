Big name leaves WWE after 10 years; issues statement 

A big backstage name has announced that he has left WWE after a decade-long tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. The said person is artist Rob Schamberger, whose canvas paintings were prominently featured on WWE's merchandising.

Schamberger is not the first person who has left the Stamford-based company in recent weeks, as many more surprise backstage departures have also gone down. However, his exit seemingly went unreported until he issued a statement a few hours back about his time in the Stamford-based promotion coming to an abrupt end.

Rob Schamberger took to Instagram and wrote about how grateful he was to have worked for WWE over the last ten years and mentioned that he made lifelong friendships in the Stamford-based company.

"After over a decade, my time with WWE has come to a close. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity over this period of time to focus on making art and I’m so lucky that doing so has brought so many wonderful people into my life. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some of the smartest and most capable people in their fields that I’ve ever met. Real friendships, people that I truly love, have been the result of this experience. And it brought you, the person reading this, into my life. How amazing is that? If you ever bought my art, if you ever came up to say hello at a show, if you ever just gave me a thumbs up on social media, thank you. Thank you for allowing my work into your life. This chapter has come to a close and a new one is about to begin that I’m genuinely excited about. The work never stops. Love you more, Rob," Rob Schamberger shared.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Rob.

Which other names have left WWE recently?

A couple of more shocking releases came to light in recent days that stunned WWE fans. One of them was Sue Aitchison, the former Director of Community Relations, who had been with the Stamford-based promotion for a staggering 38 years. She was also presented with the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for her immense contributions back in 2019.

Apart from that, Sid Scala was also shown the door from the Stamford-based company. The 30-year-old was best known for his time as the Assistant General Manager of NXT UK before the brand went defunct. It remains to be seen if any more departures of backstage or on-screen personnel are confirmed in the coming days or weeks.

