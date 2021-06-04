Backstage details on more big names set to be released after Braun Strowman; WWE to be sold? - Reports

Ever since WWE let go of multiple top superstars, including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black, there has been rampant speculation about the possibility of Vince McMahon planning to sell WWE.

WWE let go of some big names a few days back. Although unfortunate, it has become common practice for WWE to undergo regular budget cuts and release superstars who are not being used.

However, this is the first time that a high-profile superstar such as Braun Strowman has been released by the company, primarily due to his big-money contract.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men (via CSS) has stated that we can expect many more releases to take place in WWE soon. The reason for these cuts is that WWE has realized that their roster is bloated and needs to be trimmed down.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian was told more WWE releases are coming. These cuts will become “a regular thing” because WWE realizes the roster got bloated over the last few years.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Is Vince McMahon planning to sell WWE?

There have been rumors about WWE possibly being sold in the coming time, however, it is just speculation at this point. While letting go of multiple superstars does indicate WWE may be heading towards a major change, there is no concrete proof that the company may be up for sale.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestleconomics spoke to multiple people within WWE regarding a possible sale of the company and was told that there were no such plans.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston spoke with five people in the WWE investor community, and none of them think WWE’s recent budget cuts are a sign that they are preparing to sell the company.

I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xSXOLdn8r1 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 3, 2021

It is unfortunate that so many talented superstars have lost their jobs due to WWE's budget cuts, and we sincerely hope that all those who were let go land on their feet.

