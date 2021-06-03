WWE Rumor Roundup: Real reason Braun Strowman got fired, details on Stephanie McMahon slapping released star, Vince McMahon canceled title win for recently let-go superstar (3 June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. The company released several top names yesterday. These names include former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Santana Garrett, and Lana.

These untimely releases came as a massive shock not just to the WWE Universe but to the locker room as well. Multiple top superstars took to social media to express their displeasure at WWE's call to release such talented names.

In today's edition of the rumor roundup, we will take an in-depth look at why WWE released so many of these superstars and how backstage reaction to these releases has been.

#5 Real reason why Braun Strowman was released by WWE

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Fightful Select has reported that Braun Strowman's big contract with WWE is what led to his ouster from the company. The former Universal Champion had signed a four-year deal with the company in 2019 where he made approximately $1 million each year.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expounded on these rumors and revealed that during budget cuts, superstars with big-money contracts are at risk of being released.

''You know, if it is true, the rumors out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that's the one thing you're going to be thinking of - 'Who do we really need? Who's the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?'" said Booker T.

Although Booker T admitted that Strowman is an enigma, he questioned how many guys on the roster could The Monster Among Men be paired up with. From a business standpoint, he believes that WWE might not have seen enough value in Braun Strowman.

