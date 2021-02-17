Big news on the backstage reactions to Damian Priest's work on RAW

Damian Priest is the newest talent from the ranks of NXT to have been called up to the main roster. The former NXT North American Champion debuted at the Royal Rumble PPV and has since received a notable amount of TV time on RAW.

Fightful Select has now released a report revealing all the backstage reactions to Damian Priest's work thus far on the main roster.

Damian Priest has made a positive impression in the two weeks he has been on RAW. High-level sources within WWE told Fightful that Priest is 'extremely well-liked' behind the scenes.

It was additionally reported that Priest 'turned heads' with his performances at the Royal Rumble and on his first night on RAW. Another employee close to the situation revealed that Priest was offered a 'full plate' by WWE across both nights. Thankfully for Priest, he passed the test admirably well and did everything expected of him as a WWE performer.

The report concluded by stating that while Priest was thrown into the deep end by WWE, he had checked all the boxes ever since being added to the RAW roster.

What's next for Damian Priest?

WWE's decision to introduce Damian Priest by pairing him with fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny has unsurprisingly been met with unfavorable reactions.

Priest and Bad Bunny are currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz and Morrison, and the rumored plan, as revealed by Dave Meltzer, is to have a tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

Damian Priest's WrestleMania debut looks set to be a celebrity match as Bad Bunny has already begun training for his official in-ring debut at the WWE Performance Center.

Damian Priest helped the Latin American star win the 24/7 Championship on the most recent RAW episode, and their alliance is expected to be heavily featured on the road to WrestleMania.

Damian Priest was one of the standout performers during his time at the black-and-gold brand, and his future on Monday Night RAW looks bright based on the initial reactions. "The Archer of Infamy" has 'the look' that Vince McMahon likes. Being involved in a WrestleMania angle that guarantees mainstream traction could also put him on the path to stardom.

Will Damian Priest be an NXT success story or just another underutilized talent? Only time will tell, but the early signs are wholly promising.