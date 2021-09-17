Change in plan for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar made his much-awaited comeback to WWE at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate confronted the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, upon his return. The original plan was to have them face each other at WrestleMania 2023. However, the pair will instead square off at Crown Jewel next month.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had a series of matches throughout their careers. However, the dynamics have changed now as Paul Heyman is aligned with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the babyface.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had initially planned for the feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to culminate at WrestleMania 2023. However, by having the two men compete at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21, those plans have changed entirely.

“While that was expected in many circles since that’s the biggest money show of the year and thus justifies Lesnar’s asking price, it would mean a WrestleMania match between the two that was first earmarked for 2023 and then talked of earlier if Dwayne Johnson chooses to do Los Angeles (2023) and not Dallas (2022), would have to be a rematch of this bout.” said Meltzer

Will Brock Lesnar be able to regain the Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as the Universal Champion ever since he won it at SummerSlam last year. He will face Finn Balor at Extreme Rules but it is unlikely that he will drop the title to the Irish Superstar.

While Lesnar is seen as the only real threat to Reigns' reign, it is unlikely the Tribal Chief drops the title since he's being groomed for a match against The Rock.

However, it is also possible that WWE decides to give fans a surprising moment and have Lesnar capture the Universal Championship yet again. Do you want to see Roman Reigns lose the Universal Championship? Let us know below.

