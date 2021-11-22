People reportedly 'freaked out' backstage during Survivor Series main event, here's why - Reports

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is in the books, and the pay-per-view concluded with officials facing a few issues backstage.

PWInsider reported that there was a 'minor freak out' backstage during the show's main event as people behind-the-scenes were concerned about running out of time.

Survivor Series was initially slated to go off the air no later than 11:35 PM Eastern Time, and the main event was still slated to happen.

While WWE managed to get enough time in the end, some people were surprised by the entrances for the Men's Elimination match getting much more time than required.

The 5-on-5 Men's Elimination Match took the most time as the superstars involved were given 30 minutes. Roman Reigns and Big E put on an eventful 22-minute bout to wrap up Survivor Series 2021.

Backstage notes on the Survivor Series lineup and what happened after the show went off the air

A source close to the situation told PWInsider that the Survivor Series match order was reportedly locked in several weeks back. However, members of the production team had blocked out the show in reverse during the afternoon.

As reported in the hours before Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch was the main event while Roman Reigns and Big E were set to open the show.

WWE switched matches, and the clash between the Men's World Champions eventually closed out the event.

For those wondering, nothing noteworthy happened after Survivor Series went off the air as Roman Reigns proceeded to the locker room, followed by Big E. Fans in attendance hoped to see a surprise entrance after the show. But they were left saddened by the lack of activity from WWE's end.

The Survivor Series match card had seven bouts, including the kickoff show clash between Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. What was your favorite match from the show, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

