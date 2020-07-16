Big rumor circulating about Shayna Baszler and Vince McMahon is reportedly untrue

Shayna Baszler returned to WWE TV on the most recent episode of RAW, and her comeback was a genuine surprise as she showed up to assault Akira Tozawa's ninjas. The Queen of Spades had been taken off TV weeks ago, and there were legitimate concerns about her status in the company.

Reports stated that Vince McMahon had soured on Shayna Baszler and that the WWE boss was once a fan but lost interest in the Superstar.

Tom Colohue revealed during the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the rumor mentioned above is reportedly not true.

From everything Tom has heard backstage, the reason why Baszler was not on TV for a long time was that the feud that was planned for her with Becky Lynch fell apart due to The Man's hiatus.

The original plan for Shayna Baszler

The original plan was to have Shayna Baszler win the Royal Rumble, but that was changed to push Charlotte Flair in a feud with Rhea Ripley after the Rumble win for The Queen.

Tom noted that the idea was to heavily push Shayna Baszler in the angle with Becky Lynch. However, Lynch got pregnant, and that inadvertently affected Baszler's push.

Baszler was just on a creative hiatus while the WWE figured out what to do with her and Tom speculated that the former NXT Women's Champion could be in line for a SummerSlam match, possibl against Asuka.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch aren't around, and Nia Jax has also seemingly vanished from the picture, which leaves WWE with Baszler as a top contender to face the Empress of Tomorrow.

Here's what Tom revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast which also featured backstage details about the Extreme Rules PPV, plan for Edge's WWE return, a new mandate from the WWE management regarding matches and more.

"Well, I know there have been a lot of rumors about Shayna Baszler. A lot about Vince McMahon being a fan and then not being a fan. From everything I have been told, that simply isn't true.

She has not been off TV because of that; she has been off TV because her whole storyline, or at least the plan for it, was built around the feud with Becky Lynch and Becky Lynch isn't available. It has been confirmed that Shayna Baszler was the original plan to win the Royal Rumble. I had reported that in my YouTube in January a couple of weeks before the event.

The idea was that she would be very consistently and heavily pushed, but there have been some changes. Charlotte was then given the opportunity against Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch was then unavailable, and these have affected Shayna Baszler's push. She was on creative hiatus while they work out what to do with her, and it sure looks like SummerSlam is the answer."

Shayna Baszler's return on RAW was met with positive reactions as she was booked to look strong in the beatdown angle against Tozawa's ninjas. Baszler cut a promo and put the entire RAW women's division on notice, and it was clear that the WWE is building her up again for a renewed title push.