The go-home episode of SmackDown for Extreme Rules will have an Intercontinental Championship match between Matt Riddle and AJ Styles. Many fans have stated that the title match has been booked too soon; however, WWE probably has a plan for Riddle and Styles.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that there are currently no plans to make Matt Riddle the Intercontinental Champion. Fightful was informed that the plan for this week's match is to have AJ Styles defeat the King of Bros. The Phenomenal One is then expected to join King Corbin in a beatdown on Riddle.

The assault angle should ideally set the stage for a match between Riddle and Corbin, while also leaving the door open for a future title rematch.

The original plans for Matt Riddle and King Corbin

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy had revealed in an exclusive report not too long ago that the plan was to have a feud between Matt Riddle and Corbin. The storyline was in the works for a long time, and it was also reported that Corbin wasn't too happy when he was informed about the same, as he felt that Riddle should beat five enhancement talents before facing him.

Sources have indicated to me that, while the plan is for a Matt Riddle vs Baron Corbin rivalry going forward, Corbin only recently found out about those plans and wasn't too happy with them - insisting that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before facing him.

Meanwhile, the plan for Matt Riddle's first major opponent outside of NXT to be Baron Corbin has been in place for a while - as illustrated at both Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. The plans for Riddle to debut on SmackDown and work with Corbin were ramped up back in March.

Meanwhile, the plan for Matt Riddle's first major opponent outside of NXT to be Baron Corbin has been in place for a while - as illustrated at both Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.



The plans for Riddle to debut on SmackDown and work with Corbin were ramped up back in March. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 27, 2020

Advertisement

Sources have indicated to me that, while the plan is for a Matt Riddle vs Baron Corbin rivalry going forward, Corbin only recently found out about those plans and wasn't too happy with them - insisting that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before facing him. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 27, 2020

WWE has already begun building up the feud between Riddle and Corbin on TV, and the angle should go to the next level on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. An interference and a post-match beatdown should ideally set up a match between Riddle and Corbin, which could also be added to 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' card if the WWE creative wishes to do so.

AJ Styles is still in the early stages of his IC title reign, and having him drop the belt to Riddle at this point wouldn't be a wise decision.