Big update on Rey Mysterio's WWE return - Reports

The latest reports have suggested a fortunate massive update on Rey Mysterio's WWE return following his hiatus.

The legendary luchador has been on the sidelines ever since the post-Crown Jewel 2023 SmackDown episode. It was Santos Escobar who turned heel and betrayed Mysterio in a vicious attack.

Previous reports suggested that The Master of the 619 needed some time off due to long overdue knee surgery. Following his surgery, fans wished that the WWE Hall of Famer would return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but that did not happen.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared a fortunate piece of information. According to WON, the 49-year-old legend may be back in the ring sooner than expected. While Mysterio aimed for a late January return, word on the street is he's nearing ring-ready and could be back in just a few weeks.

"Rey Mysterio’s return now looks to be in a few weeks. He was hoping for late January but is pretty close to being ready to return."

Top star wants to beat the "living cr*p" out of Rey Mysterio for a unique WWE reality show

The Judgment Day faction and the former WWE Champion have not been on the same page since Dominik Mysterio joined the heel stable almost two years ago.

During their feud, The Master of the 619 also clashed with Dom Dom at last year's WrestleMania and emerged victorious at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day recently chatted with Emily May from Sportskeeda Wrestling on the red carpet for the new WWE reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Mami envisioned herself teaming up with Dominik Mysterio to take down wrestling legend Rey Mysterio in her dream reality show.

"It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey's house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It'd be amazing... I'll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad," she said.

Check out the full clip below:

WWE fans are excited for a massive return of The Ultimate Underdog as they want him to set the record straight with Escobar, who betrayed him and the LWO faction.

What did you think of the big update on Rey Mysterio's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE