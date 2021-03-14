'Big wrestler' from SmackDown responsible for Vince McMahon's new ban in WWE - Reports 

There has been a lot of talk about WWE's ban on leg slapping ever since Dave Meltzer first reported the story in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer provided new details on WWE's latest edict in this week's edition of the Newsletter. Meltzer noted that a 'big wrestler' on SmackDown did a sloppy leg/thigh slap, and Vince McMahon reacted unfavorably. The report did not disclose the identity of the superstar.

The WWE boss immediately called for leg slapping to be banned, and the company also put up signs at a recent show that read, "Do not slap leg when kicking".

The backstage reaction in WWE to the new ban

Early backstage reactions to the new mandate have not been positive. People within the company can't understand why leg slapping is an issue when WWE has several other problems to tackle. There is also the belief backstage that the leg slapping ban will be forgotten about soon enough, similar to many previously overlooked WWE rules and plans.

Meltzer did note that Jey Uso did the thigh slap during his Steel Cage match with Daniel Bryan. Many wrestlers who have a kick-heavy offense consider leg slapping to be a part of their natural body movement.

Leg slapping has been a common practice for added sound effects since the early days of pro wrestling. The tactic of slapping to enhance a strike's impact was even considered an integral part of the art. There were also many old-timers who slapped their chests or stomped their feet while delivering punches.

The debate about leg slapping potentially 'exposing the wrestling business' has been prevalent for a very long time. The use of slaps during superkicks and thrust kicks dates back about 40 years when British wrestler Chris Adams used them extensively.

Leg slapping is a common feature of modern-day wrestling, and WWE talents from NXT have also attracted a lot of criticism for possibly overdoing slaps. Shawn Michaels, who was known to use thigh slaps throughout his career, commented on the ban and recalled his reactions when he used it for the first time.

"clearly, I look back, and I go, 'OK, I did it. I just did one.' I'm always of the cloth. I can remember when I started [doing leg slaps], people telling me, 'Too fast, too much, too this,' and there's a balance there. They were right in some respects, and at the same time, the business also evolves and changes. Football isn't played the same. Basketball isn't played the same, so I don't know. I'm somebody that embraces those changes. I feel like somewhere in the middle, and balance is so important. I appreciate the style of today. I appreciate the athleticism of the performers of today. Are they perfect? No. But neither were we."

What are your opinions on leg slapping? Let us know in the comments section down below.