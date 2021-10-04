Wrestling company making a big play to sign Braun Strowman - Reports

Could Braun Strowman be on his way to IMPACT Wrestling?

Free agency in professional wrestling is arguably the hottest it has ever been in decades. Several talented wrestlers are on the market right now, and many big wrestling companies are looking to load up their rosters. It appears the next wrestler to potentially find their new home is Adam Scherr, also known as former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is "heavily interested" in signing Strowman to their roster. Ross Sapp also notes that there's been a push backstage in IMPACT for the past month to bring him in. But at this time, there is no confirmation that the two sides have actually signed a deal.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Read the full story on Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/56951133 Fightful Select has learned of a wrestling company making a major play for former WWE Universal Champion Braun StrowmanRead the full story on Fightful Select Fightful Select has learned of a wrestling company making a major play for former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman



Read the full story on Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/56951133 https://t.co/qyBFftbvHQ

Will Braun Strowman sign with IMPACT Wrestling?

While Sapp confirmed that Braun Strowman has also had talks with All Elite Wrestling, it appears that IMPACT is confident that they'll be signing the former Monster Among Men to strengthen their roster.

IMPACT Wrestling has a major pay-per-view coming up on Saturday, October 23, in Las Vegas with Bound For Glory. If the company manages to sign Strowman, this event would be the perfect place to debut him, as it's the company's biggest event of the year.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman has kept himself busy since his WWE release, as he recently took part in EC3's "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" that premiered over the weekend on FITE.

Make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding Braun Strowman's potential arrival at IMPACT Wrestling.

Also Read

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99



You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!!



8:00pm



fite.tv/watch/free-the… All I can say is thank you @therealec3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!!You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!!8:00pm All I can say is thank you @therealec3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!!



You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!!



8:00pm



fite.tv/watch/free-the… https://t.co/SLHcvMdOd9

Would you like to see Braun Strowman sign with IMPACT Wrestling? If not, which company would you like to see him sign with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far