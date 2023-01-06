Blockbuster WrestleMania 39 match nixed - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on April 1st and 2nd this year. This will be the first 'Mania that Vince McMahon will not oversee, with Triple H leading the creative. However, a major match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch that was set for the show has been canceled.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week and dethroned Rousey as the SmackDown Women's champion. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that it was a last-minute change of plans. The original plan was for Rousey to remain the Women's Champion until 'Mania, where she would face Becky Lynch.

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer, also stated that the original plan for The Rowdy One was to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and Becky Lynch at 39. While she did face The Queen at Mania 38, the mega match between her and The Man has been scrapped for Hollywood.

''Regarding WrestleMania, when Rousey came back last year, the idea was to work with Flair at the 2022 Mania and with Lynch in 2023. Long-term plans always change and right now there has been nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction. Right now, it is very unlikely that match will take place at this coming Mania.''

No current WrestleMania plans for Ronda Rousey

With The Queen returning, it looks like the feud between these two women will continue for a while. Although having them face each other at the grandest stage of them once again, could be something that would not appeal to the fans. With the blockbuster match between The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Big Time Becks off the table, WWE will have to scramble for a match big enough for WrestleMania.

It has been reported that the possible reason for Becky Lynch refusing to face Rousey at The Show of Shows is because she feels that Rousey is not in her prime anymore and the match does not make much sense. This also leaves Lynch open for a date in Hollywood. There is no word right now about who these two women will face.

Poll : Should Becky Lynch face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes