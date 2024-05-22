Bloodline member has been working with The Judgment Day behind the scenes in WWE for months - reports 

The Judgment Day has run WWE RAW for several months, but it seems that the reason for their rise could have a lot to do with a well-known Bloodline member.

According to a report by Ringsidenews, Paul Heyman has been working with Damian Priest for around 8-10 months. The report noted that he has played a key role in his growth and development on WWE TV, where he is now seen as the leader of The Judgment Day.

Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania and has since been seen as one of the heavy hitters on RAW. Since his time in NXT, Priest has been able to rise through the ranks to become Mr Money in the Bank and select the perfect time to cash in his contract at WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day has been struggling since WrestleMania since Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been out with injuries. The draft has also brought some new names to RAW who are looking to take over the show and send a message by interfering with The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest doesn't have a title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Priest was able to successfully defend his title against Jey Uso at Backlash earlier this month, but it seems that he won't be defending his title this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The last few weeks have seen Drew McIntyre pushing for a shot at his title, but it seems that WWE is looking to present that match at Clash at the Castle since McIntyre would be in front of his hometown crowd.

At present it seems that The Judgment Day has a number of issues with Braun Strowman, and he could be the focus for them for the next few weeks as he continues to attack JD McDonagh.