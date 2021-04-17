Bo Dallas possibly knew he was going to get released, his backup plan revealed - Report

Bo Dallas was one of the names who was released by WWE on Thursday. Multiple superstars, including big names like Samoa Joe and Mickie James, were also let go by WWE. While the release came as a shock to many of the WWE superstars, Bo Dallas may have already known that he would be getting released.

Bray Wyatt's real brother, Dallas, has been out of action since late 2019. Many expected him to be released last year when WWE released superstars and employees owing to budget cuts due to COVID-19. However, the fact that he wasn't released by the company led fans to believe that the company might have had something in store for him.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bo Dallas had already started preparing for life after wrestling. He insinuated that Dallas knew his days with the company were limited because he wasn't being used:

"In his case, because he hadn’t been used at all since late 2019, it was a huge surprise he wasn’t cut last year. As noted here, he’s been working in real estate and preparing for a life after wrestling because in his case you’d have to be blind not to see the handwriting on the wall."

Bo Dallas and alleged girlfriend Liv Morgan are reportedly running a farm together and have been involved in the family real-estate business. WWE Superstar Lana recently visited the farm and shared a picture of herself with Liv Morgan on social media.

Dave Meltzer has also noted previously that Dallas and Morgan have been living together and have started a family real-estate business to prepare for a life after wrestling.

Bo Dallas was a part of WrestleMania 37

A leaked clip by a fan had shown that Bo Dallas was present at WrestleMania 37 even though he wasn't on the card. It was later reported that the former NXT Champion had been used for a 'test' match at the Show of Shows.

Many fans believed that Dallas would be a part of the ongoing program between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, Dallas was released by the company and may not be looking to get back into the wrestling business as his focus lies in the real estate now.

