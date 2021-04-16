Bo Dallas was in a 'test match' at WrestleMania 37; Update on if played The Fiend before WWE release

Bo Dallas's 13-year stint with the WWE came to an end as he was one of ten superstars recently released by the company. Fans had not seen Bo Dallas on WWE TV since 2019, and his departure from the company was widely expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Fightful Select has now released several backstage notes on Bo Dallas's WWE release.

Bo Dallas was present backstage during some of the recent SmackDown episodes, and Fightful's report would add that WWE had no creative plans for the former NXT Champion.

As we reported yesterday in the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, Bo Dallas was spotted exiting the Raymond James Stadium after night one of WrestleMania 37.

Fightful added that Bo Dallas was part of the WrestleMania festivities on Friday. Dallas even 'participated in a test match' for a few minutes at WrestleMania to help the crew with the ring setup and its testing.

Was Bo Dallas under The Fiend mask at WrestleMania 37?

The answer is a simple 'no,' as revealed by Fightful. The Fiend returned at WrestleMania 37 and surprisingly lost to Randy Orton in a typically bizarre six-minute match.

While the match's finish managed to create some buzz online, another big piece of speculation started doing the rounds on social media. Fans believed that Bray Wyatt was never at WrestleMania and that it was Bo Dallas who played The Fiend's gimmick.

All the rumors can now be squashed for good as Bo Dallas never portrayed The Fiend at any given time in the WWE.

Bo Dallas has already laid the groundwork for his life after the WWE release as he is reportedly looking into 'additional business ventures.'

It was revealed in February that Bo Dallas had established a real estate company with Liv Morgan. Bo Dallas is still 30 years old, and he can still embark on a potentially fulfilling in-ring run if he wishes to have one. However, the younger brother of Bray Wyatt seems to have found avenues outside the squared circle.

