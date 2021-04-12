WWE Rumor Roundup - AEW star at WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas spotted, Backstage news on another retired Hall of Famer's return - 12th April 2021

A grand WrestleMania 37 ended up being quite a newsworthy show as WWE booked several memorable moments throughout the two-day spectacle.

WrestleMania events are always special, but this year's edition was extra significant as WWE welcomed the live audience for the first time in over a year. WWE WrestleMania 37 featured 14 matches, and we have all the backstage notes from the show.

Fans who attended WrestleMania 37 spotted several well-known faces. An AEW star was also in the crowd watching the event, while elsewhere, some video footage showed Bo Dallas leaving the Raymond James Stadium.

There are also conflicting reports regarding a retired WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring status.

We also have updates regarding the returns of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch following WrestleMania 37.

On that note, let's get right into the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Miro at WWE WrestleMania 37, clarification on whether he was backstage

Lana competed on the first night of WrestleMania 37 in the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match. Even though the Ravishing Russian was on the losing end of the contest, she had the closest family members in attendance watching her perform at the show.

Lana took to Twitter to confirm that Miro, fka Rusev from his WWE days, and her father were present at the Raymond James Stadium.

Here's what Lana tweeted out, which also got a response from her husband:

"Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I'm a lucky woman. #WrestleMania"

"I wouldn't miss your match for the world. I love you!"

Fightful Select reported that Miro watched the show from the crowd as opposed to backstage to support his wife. It was additionally reported that Miro was at the talent hotel during WrestleMania week.

