Backstage news on Bobby Lashley following WWE RAW - Reports

Last night on WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley sustained what was believed by many to be a legitimate knee injury. But Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Lashley is "100% fine", as he was just efficiently selling his leg. He seemed to struggle a lot to stand up after choke-slamming Randy Orton through the broadcast table.

Since it isn't common for wrestlers to sell an injury without getting offense on a certain limb, many fans were led to think that Lashley was actually hurt. But Johnson reported that Lashley was selling to set up Big E's cash-in.

"For those who asked about Bobby Lashley's knee, he is 100% fine and was just doing an absolutely excellent job at selling coming out of the spot where he slammed Randy Orton through the table," wote Johnson. "Lashley was getting a lot of praise for his performance last night after the bout...."

Bobby Lashley's 196-day reign as WWE Championship cane to an end last night

Yesterday, hours before WWE RAW, Big E announced that he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the show. He opened the show last night and confirmed his intentions to cash in on the winner of the main event title bout between Lashley and Randy Orton.

At the end of the night, Lashley and The Vi[er went back and forth and The All Mighty ended up winning the encounter. However, as expected, Big E came out with a referee and officially cashed-in his contract. Big E ultimately emerged victorious and won the WWE Championship when he pinned Lashley.

This triumph marked Big E's first world championship win; needless to say, it was a momentous occasion for the Powerhouse of Positivity.

