WWE Draft 2023 has shaken up the roster, presenting the company with an opportunity to pair Roman Reigns with new opponents. According to the latest reports, anyone from the trio of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, or Karrion Kross could be The Tribal Chief's next opponent.

Reigns has taken down a plethora of stars during his current run, and not many credible names are left for him to face. He recently defeated the company's biggest babyface, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania to continue his historic title reign.

While The Head of the Table will not be in action at Backlash, his next title defense is reportedly scheduled for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. However, it's still not clear who Reigns will face at the event, as he is currently not involved in any feuds.

Xero News provided an update on the situation, noting that Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Karrion Kross are the three names discussed as the megastar's next challenger.

Xero News @NewsXero AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley - all said to be in line for title shots with Roman Reigns.



Not told when these will happen or if locked in but all 3 names are in discussion. AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley - all said to be in line for title shots with Roman Reigns.Not told when these will happen or if locked in but all 3 names are in discussion.

Bobby Lashley teased going after Roman Reigns upon his draft to WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is the last man in WWE to have a clean victory over Roman Reigns in a singles competition. While The Tribal Chief has lost a few matches since then, they have all involved some sort of interference.

The All Mighty was drafted to SmackDown on Night One of the Draft. Lashley immediately set his sights on Roman Reigns after moving to the Blue brand.

pau @316REIGNS ROMAN REIGNS VS BOBBY LASHLEY AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS BOOK IT ROMAN REIGNS VS BOBBY LASHLEY AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS BOOK IT https://t.co/DPZ49PfOUc

While The Bloodline leader may not be involved in any feuds at the moment, he is dealing with dissension within his faction. The Usos failed to recapture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown last week, which is bound to escalate the tensions. Reigns and Solo were also drafted separately from Jimmy and Jey, further widening the cracks within the group.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman confirmed that Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE programming on SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule for over a year and has not been seen since RAW after 'Mania.

