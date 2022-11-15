Boogeyman seemingly teases a return ahead of WWE RAW

WWE legend Boogeyman (real-life Martin Wright) took to Twitter to tease a potential return ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Boogeyman was a staple of the promotion from 2004 to 2009 before being released. Wright wrestled regularly on the blue brand and was also a fan favorite with his worm-eating gothic character. He also had an enthralling rivalry against Booker T. His last appearance for the company came in January 2021.

In his tweet, the former WWE star stated that just because he's not visible doesn't mean he doesn't exist. Besides that, the WWE legend in his tweet delivered a wicked laugh in the video clip with his "coming to get ya" catchphrase.

"Just because you don't see me, doesn't mean that I'm not there. #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA," he tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey … Just because you don’t see me,doesn’t mean that I’m not there.. #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA Just because you don’t see me,doesn’t mean that I’m not there..👀👀👀…#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 https://t.co/T2T3fJ4CXt

Last month, the WWE legend also appeared on The Bump show alongside Liv Morgan and Shotzi. During his appearance told the fans that he never left WWE and is on his way to a potential return.

The WWE Universe has already witnessed the return of several superstars under the Triple H regime. It remains to be seen whether The Boogeyman will make his presence felt on the latest episode of RAW.

Do you think the WWE legend will appear on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

