Brand split reportedly not expected to end between WWE RAW and SmackDown

So is the brand split between WWE RAW and SmackDown ending or not?

Over the course of the last week, there have been various reports that WWE will be ending the brand split between RAW and SmackDown imminently. It's something that has been met with a very mixed reaction from the WWE Universe.

But according to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast this afternoon on social media, a WWE source has told him that the brand split isn't ending. However, the plan is for WWE Superstars to jump back and forth between brands if it makes sense for the storyline:

"Spoke with WWE regarding the brand split this morning WWE source stated that the brand split will not be ending. However, the current plan is to have more individuals jump from brand to brand depending on storylines. #WWE #WWERAW #SmackDown," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

Roman Reigns will be able to appear on WWE RAW more often under the new brand split rules

Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he's yet to defend either title on television. While he's defended the title multiple times at WWE Live Events, the company has long established the fact that if it doesn't happen on TV, it doesn't count.

The Tribal Chief has appeared on WWE RAW sparingly since unifying the championships and hasn't wrestled on the red brand since September of 2021.

Unifying championships is fine, but if the unified champion isn't being appropriately featured on both shows, one brand could suffer without a championship being featured. With the rumored easing of brand separation, this problem should be easily mendable.

What are your thoughts on WWE's decision to keep the brand split going? If WWE Superstars are allowed to jump brands freely, is there really a point in keeping it? One thing is for certain if they insist on unifying championships, these titleholders need to be more frequently present on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

