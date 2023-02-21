Bray Wyatt to address his potential WrestleMania rival on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Bray Wyatt's segments are generally one of the most intriguing parts of WWE SmackDown. This is set to be the case once again as he is reportedly set to address the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023 on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The All Mighty and the Beast Incarnate have been embroiled in a feud over the past few weeks. They attempted to settle their issues at the recently concluded premium live event in Montreal, Canada. Prior to their match, Wyatt had announced that he would get involved with the winner of that clash.

The bout ended up being a disappointment as Brock Lesnar was disqualified within five minutes. The former UFC star was trapped in the Hurt Lock as he tried to break the hold multiple times but failed, The Beast ended up hitting a low blow to Lashley to break the submission move.

After getting disqualified, the 10-time WWE World Champion destroyed Lashley and referee Chad Patton, leaving both men lying following F-5s onto the announcers' desk.

According to Xero News on Twitter, the Eater of the Worlds will address that match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

"Bray Wyatt will address the Bobby Lashley/Brock Lesnar match on this week's Firefly Funhouse on SmackDown," Xero News tweeted.

WWE legend thinks The Undertaker's endorsement might be very important for mysterious Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has long been touted as the successor for The Undertaker as WWE's resident supernatural character. They had a memorable interaction at RAW is XXX, following which the Deadman praised the former Fiend.

WWE legend and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long believes the Phenom endorsing the 35-year-old star could be huge for the latter.

"Well, I would think so. Because here's the thing you got to look at. The Undertaker, he doesn't endorse ya unless he knows you're the one. He's strictly business. You take an endorsement from The Undertaker, he sees exactly what a lot of other people see. Bray Wyatt has got it. He's another guy I know since he was a little bitty kid. He's from the second generation, come from his father, Mike Rotunda. He's related to Barry Windham and that generation. Bray Wyatt is gonna be another guy that's gonna be okay," said Teddy Long. [From 2:59 to 3:30]

The Undertaker has shared the ring with the former leader of the Wyatt Family on two separate occasions, coming out on top both times.

The first was a singles match at WrestleMania 31. The second was a tag team match at Survivor Series 2015, where the Brothers of Destruction defeated the Wyatt Family.

