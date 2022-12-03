Bray Wyatt could bring back unique aspect of Extreme Rules 2022 entrance for WWE SmackDown - Reports

Despite returning to wrestling after more than a year away, Bray Wyatt hasn't lost a step, as fans were excited to see him return to the company. According to recent reports, Wyatt might be bringing back the mask he wore during his entrance at Extreme Rules 2022 on tonight's SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt began his first feud in WWE after returning to the company. His initial feud came against the returning LA Knight on the blue brand. A few months ago, Knight was rebranded as Max Dupri and started his own stable called Maximum Male Models.

After the new regime rose to power, Dupri slowly began reverting back to his original character from his days on the former black and gold brand. Later, he ditched the group and became LA Knight. After defeating Ricochet, he began his feud with Bray Wyatt.

According to a new report from Fightful, The Eater of Worlds will be using the mask that he wore during his return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. It was noted, however, that there are plans to use it but that could change before the show begins.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Wyatt on the blue brand if he can prevail in his first feud against 'The Megastar' LA Knight.

Mick Foley recently said he would like to face Bray Wyatt in WWE

It has been a couple of months since Windham Lawrence Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt returned to the company. After weeks of speculation, The 'White Rabbit' was revealed to be none other than The Eater of Worlds.

Since then, Wyatt has been busy on the blue brand as he began feuding with LA Knight. Speaking on the Foley is Pod Podcast, the 57-year-old superstar revealed that he would have liked to face Wyatt inside a squared circle:

"Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos can be really cool. I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles to mine, and then putting a little of my own style into it." [H/T - Fightful]

Foley Is Pod @FoleyIsPod



Available at 6am ET wherever you find your podcasts & on YouTube!

FoleyOnYouTube.com Still stuffed from your #Thanksgiving dinner? No problem! Sit back and enjoy our very 1st #AskMickAnything Available at 6am ET wherever you find your podcasts & on YouTube! Still stuffed from your #Thanksgiving dinner? No problem! Sit back and enjoy our very 1st #AskMickAnything Available at 6am ET wherever you find your podcasts & on YouTube! FoleyOnYouTube.com https://t.co/lKE2fa4Ohd

Unfortunately, a match between Mankind and The Fiend to find out whose version of the Mandible Claw could only take place in video games as Foley has retired from wrestling.

Do you think Wyatt will win a world title in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : Have you been a fan of Bray Wyatt's run since his return? Yes No 0 votes