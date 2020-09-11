The reported WWE cutbacks continued to happen today as two other names have now been revealed to be released from the WWE.

PWInsider has confirmed the releases of WWE producers Mike Rotunda and Sarah Stock. As we had reported earlier in the day, Gerald Brisco confirmed his WWE release with the following tweet:

"Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i am (sic) no longer needed. I'm ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks."

Mike Rotunda, also known as Irwin R. Shyster (IRS) and the father of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, began working for the WWE as a producer and agent in 2006. Rotunda was one of the many names that were furloughed in April. Rotunda had a successful career as a wrestler as he won the Tag Team titles on five different occasions in the WWE. He also worked for WCW and NJPW before retiring from in-ring competition in 2004. Mike Rotunda is currently 62 years old, and it would be interesting to see where he lands up next.

As for Sarah Stock, the former in-ring performer was a producer on the main roster, and she too was furloughed in April. Stock also had a fruitful professional wrestling career under the 'Dark Angel' moniker in AAA and CMLL. In the United States, Stock worked as 'Sarita' for IMPACT Wrestling where she interestingly even formed a tag team with Zelina Vega.

Sarah Stock was brought into the WWE in 2015 to be a Performance Center coach, and she even made brief cameo appearances on NXT TV. However, WWE would later promote her to the main roster, where she assumed the role of being a producer.

As of this writing, Gerald Briscoe, Sarah Stock, and Mike Rotunda are the only WWE employees that have been released as part of the latest cutbacks. More names are expected to be revealed in the hours to follow, and we'll keep you updated regarding the same.