Bray Wyatt's White Rabbit storyline is reportedly the beginning of a drastic change in WWE

Bray Wyatt's WWE return continues to be a huge talking point among those in the world of wrestling.

Despite how his promo sounded last week on SmackDown, it's being reported that Wyatt is positioned internally as the number one babyface on the brand. Since returning, his merchandise sales have skyrocketed to the top of the company. All of these things stemmed from the White Rabbit marketing that we saw through most of September.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, those within WWE management are "especially happy" regarding how Bray Wyatt's return was handled with the interactive White Rabbit marketing. This includes all of the hints and QR codes that led to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules.

So much so that it seems WWE plans to utilize more ideas like this going forward. These concepts were initially shot down in the past when talent pitched them to management but under the Triple H regime that has evidently changed.

Bray Wyatt's latest QR code leads to lyrics from a David Bowie song

The QR codes continued on SmackDown Friday night, with Bray Wyatt's latest promo, which sent fans down another rabbit hole of interesting information.

The initial code sent the WWE Universe to Wyatt's Psychological/Psychiatric Evaluation from May 23, 1987.

The client ID was discovered to be a phone number. When you called the number, you could hear Bray Wyatt say:

"Who knows? Not me. I never lost control. Who knows? Not me. We never lost control."

These lyrics come from the David Bowie song "The Man Who Sold The World."

Bowie is also known for having multiple personas throughout his musical career. This seems to hint that we will be dealing with Wyatt's various personas in the weeks and months to come on WWE programming.

What are your thoughts on WWE being on board to do more things like the White Rabbit marketing going forward? Did you enjoy the way Wyatt's return to the company was handled? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

