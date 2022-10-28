Bray Wyatt secures a big victory over The Bloodline outside the WWE ring - Reports

It has been little less than a month since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE programming. Upon his comeback, The Eater of Worlds has already edged The Bloodline in merchandise sales.

The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling since its formation. Led by Roman Reigns, the villainous faction has dominated not just on-screen programming but also merchandise sales in the company.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bray Wyatt surpassed the SmackDown stable to become the top merchandise seller in October.

"With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to me more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over the Bloodline."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt sends a message Bray Wyatt sends a message ⭕ https://t.co/BwAeKoNRyB

The Eater of the Worlds was one of the most popular wrestlers before his release in 2021, and his recent return at Extreme Rules did a commendable job of putting him back in that spot.

WWE reportedly believes Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt could be "the biggest program" in a long time

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt are no strangers when it comes to sharing the ring with each other. The duo has collided on numerous occasions in the past.

Reigns kickstarted his current run as the Universal Champion by dethroning The Fiend. With Wyatt now back in WWE, one could expect him to look for retribution against The Tribal Chief.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE believes a potential match between the two could be a significant program due to Wyatt's popularity.

"While it would be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time since Wyatt is so hot right now." (H/T Ringsidenews)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Would you still be interested in seeing Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt? Would you still be interested in seeing Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt? 👀 https://t.co/N7EuCWro8w

According to a recent report, Bray Wyatt is currently listed as the number one babyface on the SmackDown roster. With The Bloodline leader being the top heel, it could only be a matter of time before their paths cross again.

Would you like to see a potential feud between The Eater of Worlds and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments, and let us know.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes