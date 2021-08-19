Bray Wyatt "wasn't playing ball" and butting heads with two big names backstage ahead of release - Reports

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last month. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that his sources have told him Bray Wyatt did not get on well with Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn creatively. Wyatt would often butt heads with them.

Wyatt was supposedly set to return to WWE in August after being out of action for months. Instead, he was unceremoniously released by the company as part of "budget cuts."

Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed on The Ringer Wrestling Show, that Bray Wyatt did not get along perfectly with Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn ahead of his release. The key reason for this was that he "did not play ball." Here is what Cageside seats reported:

It is a known fact that Wyatt was one of the most creative superstars in the locker room. Superstars from past and present have shown their support to Wyatt after news of his release broke out.

It is possible that Wyatt's highly opinionated personality led to him becoming problematic for the top brass. This likely led to his release, even with his being one of the top merchandise sellers in WWE.

It had also been reported by Fightful that the former WWE Champion had become very protective of his character. This protective nature came after he felt WWE had made some poor choices with him.

Bray Wyatt was last seen on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. Wyatt lost his much-hyped match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania thanks to Alexa Bliss and later hinted at a possible program with her.

