Details on Bray Wyatt's backstage behaviour after WWE started making 'poor creative decisions' with him - Reports

The WWE Universe has been abuzz since the company announced the release of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion was let go by the company a few days back in one of the most surprising releases of the year. It has now been stated that Bray Wyatt had gotten 'too protective' of his character after WWE made some questionable choices regarding him.

Even though Bray Wyatt is a former 3-time world champion, his world title runs were transitional. Even at the peak of his popularity as The Fiend, fans say WWE did not do him justice. Some of the questionable decisions related to his character involve him losing the Universal title to Goldberg, being unable to defeat Seth Rollins in their Hell in a Cell match, and most recently, losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Fightful Select (via CSS) noted that Bray Wyatt had become overprotective of his character after what he believed were poor creative decisions made by the company.

Fightful Select says they were told the creative team was informed Wyatt was “getting protective of his character” after what he saw were poor creative decisions and ideas but added the caveat that many members of said creative team didn’t actually talk to Wyatt himself and “weren’t sure if it was hearsay.”

Why was Bray Wyatt released?

The official reason given for Bray Wyatt getting released is 'budget cuts'. It was rumored that the former WWE champion was gearing up for an in-ring return in August ahead of his release.

Reports have also suggested that superstars do not believe that budget cuts could be the sole reason for Wyatt's release as he was a proven moneymaker for WWE. It also states that backstage morale has been very low ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by the company.

Do you think Bray Wyatt getting too protective about his character could have been a factor in his release? Let us know in the comments section below.

