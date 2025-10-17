BREAKING: Former WWE Champions Out Of Contract - REPORT

The latest report has revealed that two popular former WWE champions are out of contract after a major show on October 12, 2025. The names in question are none other than current TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee.Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee performed in WWE under the ring names Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. During their time in the company, the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship and were together known as The IIconics. Since joining TNA Wrestling in June 2025, Lee and McKay are now known as The IInspiration and are the current Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.According to a previous report by Fightful, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee's TNA contracts were expiring soon, and the two sides hadn't reached an agreement to extend the contracts. Now, a new report by Fightful has revealed that The IInspiration's TNA contracts expired after TNA Bound For Glory on October 12, 2025. The report also highlighted that both parties are interested in working with each other, and an extension is expected soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE star Cassie Lee sent a message after winning world title alongside Jessica McKayAfter winning the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship alongside Jessica McKay, Cassie Lee took to Instagram to send an emotional message. The former WWE champion highlighted how hard her personal life has been with back-to-back pregnancies.She also thanked TNA Wrestling for giving her and McKay a huge opportunity to return to wrestling.&quot;The past 3 years flashed in front of my eyes as I heard the bell ring. Back-to-back pregnancies, traumatic birth, losing my spark, seeing someone else’s reflection in the mirror, therapy - physical &amp; mental. It’s been a HARD 3 years. But wrestling has a way of pulling you back in. Moments like these, realizing the dream all over again. That’s a special feeling. Thank you @tnawrestling for giving us mum’s the platform to find ourselves again. We are champions! ❤️.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the former Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will return to WWE in the future.