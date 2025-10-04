32-Year-Old Star Reacts to Winning World Title Days After WWE Return

A couple of former WWE Superstars have recently tasted tremendous success, becoming champions for the first time in multiple years. They even broke down in tears after it.Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, known as the IInspiration, won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on this week's episode of Impact. They defeated Heather and M By Elegnace to win the titles for the first time since 2021. This came a few days after Lee and McKay returned to WWE.Formerly known as The IIconics, the two were part of TNA's invasion of NXT. Regardless of the aggression shown, the past few days have been incredibly emotional for Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee. The latter even posted about it on Instagram.Lee wrote that the past three years flashed before her eyes as she and McKay won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. She then thanked the promotion for allowing the two of them to return to the ring:&quot;The past 3 years flashed in front of my eyes as I heard the bell ring. Back to back pregnancies, traumatic birth, losing my spark, seeing someone else’s reflection in the mirror, therapy - physical &amp; mental. It’s been a HARD 3 years. But wrestling has a way of pulling you back in. Moments like these, realizing the dream all over again. That’s a special feeling. Thank you @tnawrestling for giving us mum’s the platform to find ourselves again. We are champions! ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe IIconics Were Successful in WWEThe IInspiration's initial run in WWE brought some success to them as well, with the two of them being known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay over there. As The IIconics, the two of them won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35, after dethroning Sasha Banks and Bayley.They remained a unit before being forced to break up in August 2020, as a result of the stipulation of a tag team match with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Peyton Royce stayed on RAW, while Billie Kay was moved to SmackDown. The two of them attempted to carve out successful careers away from each other, but they were both released by WWE in April 2021.TNA's invasion of NXT was The IInspiration's first appearance in the company since that day. They are set to compete on next week's Showdown episode as part of Team TNA, marking their WWE in-ring return after nearly five years. It remains to be seen how often Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will appear on the developmental brand.