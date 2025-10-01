WWE star officially confirms return after 5+ years

A WWE star confirmed a return for next week. This star will compete in the Stamford-based promotion after five years. Tonight on NXT, Ava announced that Ricky Saints and Jacy Jayne would be the respective captains of Team NXT. On the other hand, Santino Marella picked Mike Santana and Kelani Jordan as his brand's captains. Both captains were given the power to pick their respective teammates.Towards the end of the night, the captains of both brands took to the ring along with Santino Marella and Ava. Ricky Saints picked Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne to be on his team, while Mike Santana picked Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater to be on Team TNA. Jacy Jayne then revealed that Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice will represent the black and silver brand along with her. On the other hand, Kelani Jordan picked former WWE stars The IInspiration, and Mara Sade to be on her team.Next week will mark the first time that The IInspiration will compete in a WWE ring. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay last competed in the sports entertainment juggernaut on the 31st August episode of RAW, when they lost to The Riott Squad.WWE has a massive show planned for NXT Showdown next Next week's episode of NXT will see the best from the black and silver brand collide with the best from TNA. At NXT No Mercy 2025, Ava announced that two Survivor Series-style matches would take place at Showdown. One will feature the men, and the other will be for the women.Apart from this, she also booked The Hardy Boyz to face Darkstate in a title vs. title with everyone banned from ringside. Tonight on NXT, Mustafa Ali announced that he will challenge Ethan Page for the North American Championship at Showdown.It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this brand warfare.