WWE star defects to TNA Wrestling on NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:58 GMT
NXT arena
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

TNA and NXT are set to collide next week. Tonight, a WWE star has defected to TNA Wrestling.

Kelani Jordan has been one of the rising stars in the black and silver brand over the past few years. She even made history by becoming the first-ever Women's North American Champion. After losing the title a few months ago, she has still been a prominent feature on TV. At TNA Victory Roads, Ash by Elegance vacated the Knockouts World Title after saying she was stepping away from in-ring competition. Later in the night, Kelani Jordan faced off against Lei Ying Lee and won.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Santino Marella interrupted the segment between Ava, Ricky Saints, and Jacy Jayne. He announced that he doesn't trust Trick Williams to be his captain, so he picked Mike Santana to lead Team TNA. He also announced that Kelani Jordan will be one of the captains of TNA. This means that the Knockouts World Champion has defected to TNA for this storyline.

Ava also named her captains for team NXT

Before Santino Marella made an appearance tonight, Ricky Saints kicked off the show. He addressed his win against Oba Femi at No Mercy 2025. However, he was soon interrupted by Jacy Jayne, who came out to the ring and reminded him that they have bigger things to worry about.

Ava then interrupted them, and she agreed with Jacy Jayne's statement. She also revealed that Rick Saints and Jacy Jayne would be the respective captains of their teams. The NXT GM also gave them the power to decide who would be on their respective teams. The Rock's daughter made it clear that she needs the best men and women to represent the black and silver brand next week.

It will be interesting to see which brand will come out on top in this showdown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sunil Joseph
