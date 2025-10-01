WWE star defects to TNA Wrestling on NXT

TNA and NXT are set to collide next week. Tonight, a WWE star has defected to TNA Wrestling.Kelani Jordan has been one of the rising stars in the black and silver brand over the past few years. She even made history by becoming the first-ever Women's North American Champion. After losing the title a few months ago, she has still been a prominent feature on TV. At TNA Victory Roads, Ash by Elegance vacated the Knockouts World Title after saying she was stepping away from in-ring competition. Later in the night, Kelani Jordan faced off against Lei Ying Lee and won.Tonight on WWE NXT, Santino Marella interrupted the segment between Ava, Ricky Saints, and Jacy Jayne. He announced that he doesn't trust Trick Williams to be his captain, so he picked Mike Santana to lead Team TNA. He also announced that Kelani Jordan will be one of the captains of TNA. This means that the Knockouts World Champion has defected to TNA for this storyline.Ava also named her captains for team NXTBefore Santino Marella made an appearance tonight, Ricky Saints kicked off the show. He addressed his win against Oba Femi at No Mercy 2025. However, he was soon interrupted by Jacy Jayne, who came out to the ring and reminded him that they have bigger things to worry about.Ava then interrupted them, and she agreed with Jacy Jayne's statement. She also revealed that Rick Saints and Jacy Jayne would be the respective captains of their teams. The NXT GM also gave them the power to decide who would be on their respective teams. The Rock's daughter made it clear that she needs the best men and women to represent the black and silver brand next week.It will be interesting to see which brand will come out on top in this showdown.