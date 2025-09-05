BREAKING: John Cena's retirement match confirmed - Reports

John Cena is set to close out his legendary career by the end of this year. The 17-time WWE World Champion will wrestle at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for his final match.Cena announced his plan to retire from professional wrestling at the 2024 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. This year, he competed in his final Royal Rumble Match, finishing second last to the winner, Jey Uso, but did win his final Elimination Chamber Match. In his final WrestleMania, Cena became a 17-time WWE World Champion by dethroning Cody Rhodes, and he did so as a heel after selling his soul to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto PLE.According to WrestleVotes, Cena's retirement match is set for Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. The show will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.Check out the report on X:John Cena will appear on this week's WWE SmackDownJohn Cena's next WWE appearance is set to take place in less than 24 hours, as he is set to appear on this week's SmackDown. He is on the back of a win over Logan Paul, whom he defeated at Clash in Paris.Cena's next opponent is likely to be Brock Lesnar, who made a shocking return to WWE television at SummerSlam. Lesnar attacked Cena right after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.Cena and Lesnar could cross paths one final time at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. However, WWE hasn't confirmed any plans regarding Cena's next opponent. The company also hasn't confirmed Cena's final opponent.Throughout his retirement tour, Cena has shared the ring with major names, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and even Drew McIntyre. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Last Real Champion for tonight's SmackDown.