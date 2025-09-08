BREAKING: Worrying Update on Liv Morgan's Stalker - REPORTS

There is a worrying update now on the situation involving Liv Morgan and her stalker. In breaking news, a report has emerged about the situation.

The report stated that Shawn Chan's motion to be granted bail until his trial. If it is granted, he will be released from jail, where he is currently being held.

According to a report by PWInsider, a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, at 11 AM in Tampa. Shawn Chan, the Canadian man who allegedly traveled to the United States and loitered at her property, will be heard regarding the motion he filed. He has been charged with one count of interstate domestic violence against WWE's Liv Morgan.

Chan is currently behind bars and has remained so since his June arrest. With this motion, he is requesting that the court release him on bond before his trial, with his lawyers having gotten him a bed at the local Salvation Army.

The counterargument to the motion has seen the prosecutors respond by talking about how he is a danger to the community while also being a serious flight risk.

"The Defendant, Shawn Chan, is a danger to the community, a serious risk of flight, and there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure Chan’s appearance at further proceedings of this case. The United States requests that Chan remain detained pending trial."

They also went on to argue that he could easily try to visit Liv Morgan's home again, if he's let go.

What did Liv Morgan's stalker do?

The accused allegedly flew from Scarborough, Ontario, to Florida on May 26. There, he told Customs that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, a facility that does not have any place for housing.

He then allegedly traveled to Liv Morgan's home, which was several hours away, and then circled her property repeatedly before trying to enter her home. He went in through the backyard and tried to get into the front door, but could not do so.

The report stated that he had left a note for her after sitting there for several hours waiting for her to get home.

