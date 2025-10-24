  • home icon
  BREAKING: Wrestling Legend Hospitalized At 84 With Serious Health Issues - Reports

BREAKING: Wrestling Legend Hospitalized At 84 With Serious Health Issues - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 24, 2025 00:38 GMT
A legend has been hospitalized (Credit: WWE.com)
A legend has been hospitalized (Credit: WWE.com)

An 84-year-old wrestling legend has now been hospitalized while battling serious health issues. A report about the same emerged recently.

Wrestling Legend Abdullah The Butcher dealing with major issues at 84

At the age of 84, Abdullah The Butcher is currently dealing with several major health issues. As per a report by Book Pro Wrestler, he has been hospitalized. He went on to detail how he had been one of the most feared figures, before asking everyone to send their prayers, love, and strength his way.

“Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized at 84. The Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues. One of wrestling’s most feared figures, Abdullah helped shape the sport from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond. Send your prayers, love, and strength his way tonight.”

Abdullah The Butcher has been dealing with health issues for a while. Last year in July, he had to be hospitalized for intestinal issues, and a GoFundMe was set up for him afterwards to deal with the costs of the treatment that he had to undergo.

Abdullah The Butcher faced serious debt issues in 2023

He also faced serious debt and financial ruin in 2023, claiming that he had been ripped off. He said that soon, he might not have much.

“Well, at 82 years old, I sit in my room a lot of times and I say that I’ve worked for nothing. All of what I had worked for in the wrestling business by acting crazy, beating my head against the wall, doing this, doing that -- I might not have nothing pretty soon.”
The former WWE star also said that he had been ripped off, losing everything he had worked hard for his entire life.

“You got a lot of people who try to take what you worked all your life for. In my opinion, I’ve been ripped off so bad it’s unbelievable, and [I’m] still getting ripped off.”

Sportskeeda sends our prayers to the legend for a swift recovery.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
